IF you’re in the DC area, AI Bloomers is returning on July 10th. Registration is mandatory if you would like to attend.

Two months ago, we raised red flags about a highly destructive California bill, SB 1047, that would intentionally destroy the startup and open source AI ecosystems.

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/block-sb-1047-a-sentence-paragraph

In recent weeks, a broad coalition of AI researchers, founders, and investors have publicly opposed the bill. Over 140 startups led by Y Combinator signed an open letter against it. AI Alliance, a group encompassing large and small AI companies, as well as many university AI labs, published their own public statement. Andreessen-Horowitz published their opposition landing site.

Amidst this backlash, State Senator Scott Wiener’s latest amendments make the bill worse.

On a mostly unrelated note, several important Supreme Court rulings dropped last week. They are more important for administrative law more broadly rather than AI, as Adam Thierer and Dean Ball argue.

https://x.com/AdamThierer/status/1806777103427490035

https://x.com/AdamThierer/status/1808146294797434905

Dean also has an article on two social media cases and their relation to AI:

