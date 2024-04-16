Dean Ball and I are doing another in-person meetup. It’s the same location. It starts at 5:30, 30 minutes earlier than last time, but it’s fine if you come at 6.



https://partiful.com/e/dEd4CwtEoWCawDP8CJGj?

Once again, you must register ahead of time. Even if it’s a “maybe going”, it helps with projections for capacity.

We are supposedly talking about AI and AI optimism. Like AI Bloomers 1 I will talk about whatever I want.

There may or may not be billiard tables there. Humanoid robots may or may not be playing against us.