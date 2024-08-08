The Llama 3.1 paper is worth reading in full. As usual, the questions which most interest me require more research. I am trying to collaborate or do interviews on the following topics:

Quantization (and the difference in optimal data types in training versus inference) Tokenization (and the infamous strawberry problem)

If you are or know an expert on either of these topics, please reach out!

In other model news, a version of Google Gemini is now on the top of Chatbot Arena’s user-ranked leaderboard. Congratulations Google! This seems not to have actually changed perceptions on which model is best in people’s experience. We may be in the era of vibes when it comes to LLM perceptions.

Dean Ball has a new piece making a utilitarian case against algorithmic impact assessments.

To be honest, he is much fairer than I would be. I think algorithmic impact assessments are a dangerous cross-breed of disparate impact law and environmental review, which are independently terrible.

I believe Cruz is previewing a strategy for a second Trump administration, as many of these changes mirror recommendations from the Biden Executive Order on AI, and could be made through Executive Order. Love him or hate him, it may be plausible that Cruz is to Trump what Warren is to Biden.

Dean’s article on AB 3211 is also good. I’ll have more on this eventually, but I hope to see changes in the bill.

Nvidia stock price is consistently down this month. Broad correction, response to their Blackwell delays, or something else? I honestly don’t know.

Adam Thierer has a new piece listing medical applications so far of machine learning.

The SB 1047 Segment

It wouldn’t be an Alliance for the Future linkpost without the SB 1047 segment.

The Godmother of AI, Dr. Fei-Fei Li, has an editorial in Fortune opposing SB 1047.

It goes down the list of the best arguments we’ve made against SB 1047, so I don’t think it would surprise AFTF readers. However, it’s far more authoritative and wide-reaching coming from her. It creates a permission structure for more academics to speak out, including by signing the following open letter opposing the bill from the UC network:

Speaking of broadening coalitions, Mark Farrell, the former interim mayor of San Francisco, now has a statement opposing the bill. So does Zoe Lofgren, current U.S. Representative (D-CA18) and Ranking Member of House SST (Science, Space, and Technology) Committee.

We’ve come a long way.

A belated recommendation: Tim Lee’s article about SB 1047. As usual, Tim has a gift for explaining technical issues to a broader audience.