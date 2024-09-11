There is an artificial ceasefire in the biotech wars. The political stakes are the highest they’ve ever been, according to both parties. Flight 93 logic rules both parties. There’s no time for factional squabbles about biotech and the nature of man.

Even abortion and IVF have been brushed aside by Trump to increase his favorables. It’s in part worked – the most recent high-quality poll found “47 percent of likely voters viewed Ms. Harris as too liberal, compared with 32 percent who saw Mr. Trump as too conservative”.

This peaceful bubble is temporary. I cannot emphasize this enough to my many technologists readers, some of whom are in biotech. Ari Schulman raises this question in the New York Times:

Classical-liberal critics of assisted reproductive technology, among whom I count myself, argue that it can unethically turn the arrival of a child, which should be considered a gift, into a project. We undertake projects to realize our own ambitions. We exert control, select useful material to meet desired outcomes and throw out waste. The irony of the science fiction story “Gattaca” is that the most oppressed character was not the one at a biological disadvantage but the one whose parents’ designs for him were forever written into his biology. His life was not fully his own.

This is a historically powerful instinct not to be underestimated. However, it’s strange to claim this idea from the mantle of classical liberalism. Secular Classical liberalism says nothing about whether the combination of genes every “natural-born” human has, driven by evolution and the mate choices of their ancestors, are any less contraining than selected or modified genes.

Even more surprisingly, “God” and “Christ” do not appear at all in this editorial. It is the New York Times after all, but it’s clear that pro-life groups and others who defend the sanctity of unmodified birth are deeply motivated by faith. It also provides a grounding for the idea that modified genes are less free than unmodified ones. There is a contrast between a God-given natural order and one designated by man. There is no such contrast between an order simply parametized from evolution and one reparametierized by secular technology.

Ultimately, this is a fight between reason and revelation. Whether the revelation of Jesus Christ or of something more pagan, the sacredness of the existing order comes from a divine endowment. For the secular man, this sounds circular. Sacredness comes from divinity comes from sacredness? But the reality is that sacredness is first and foremost a transformational experience, emotional or spiritual, and both justifications of sacredness and divinity follow.

Underestimate revelation at your peril.