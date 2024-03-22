The sixth scenario of ORV tells the story of “Peace Land”. What’s so threatening about a place called Peace Land? The answer is that Peace Land doesn’t threaten the characters. The characters threaten Peace Land.

Peace Land is a small island world populated by humans one-thousanth the size of normal humans. Several characters are transported to Peace Land, where they are presented with a choice: either kill all the humans of Peace Land or be transformed into a small human and help its denizens fight off the other normal-sized humans.

It was an age where evidence that human nature was fundamentally evil was everywhere. The victims who were slaughtered by someone immediately turned into the perpetrators when provided power and rewards. Maybe they were even worse because they had been hit once.

According to Girard, the antichrist twists the Christian story to justify the persecution of others.

Before confronting the antichrist directly, it's helpful to recognize those who unknowingly invite him.