From the New World

From the New World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher F. Rufo's avatar
Christopher F. Rufo
6d

Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Oliver's avatar
Oliver
6d

I think people are a bit unfair about Cheney, the idea that people would become democratic after being liberated by the American military was reasonable. It had worked in W Germany, Japan, Panama, Croatia, Grenada and those were the most of the recent examples of American attempts at liberation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Brian Chau and others
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Brian Chau
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture