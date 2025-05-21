After invading Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2003, the United States expected to rapidly transform these countries into liberal democracies. The Bush administration assumed local populations would soon be converts to democracy, global development, and free-market economics. As Bush’s Vice President Dick Cheney asserted, “We will, in fact, be greeted as liberators.” To them, the values of late 20th-century American were obvious universal truths to be naturally embraced by anyone, everywhere.

These expectations were detached from reality. Actual Afghans and Iraqis were tribal, ethnic, and sectarian. They had priorities other than freedom and prosperity. It turned out that Bush’s values weren’t universal at all; they were just the priorities of Western conservatives. Without a system of hard power in place, Iraq and Afghanistan became a security vacuum exploited by militias, insurgents, and terrorists. American puppets were corrupt and uncompetent. No nations were built in the process.

Trump won two elections by running against the Bush-era foreign policy. Vance, Rubio, and Trump himself are committed to avoiding those mistakes abroad. But they’re making the same philosophical mistakes with their enemies at home.

‘We will be greeted as liberators" was how many moderate conservatives thought about Harvard, Columbia, and other Ivy League universities. The idea was that once grant money is on the line, the natural moderate constituency of Harvard — the people who just want to do research and admit the best students — would finally have an excuse to act.

By mid-April, we were mugged by reality. Harvard completely refused to stop its DEI and affirmative action programs. Harvard leadership chose being racist to whites and asians over collecting hundreds of millions of dollars in research grants. They would not be greeting us as liberators.

I’ll admit that I fell for this way of thinking too, especially at the start of 2025. There were Harvard faculty and other insiders who personally assured me that leadership would be pressured into complying with Trump’s demands. It’s now clear that we were wrong.

There is now abundant evidence of Harvard’s past and continuing commitment anti-white racism.

The purpose of a system is what it does. The purpose of Iraq and Afghanistan is not and was not to make its people prosperous. The purpose of Harvard is not to produce research or to benefit its students. The purpose of Hezbollah Lebanon is Islamic Jihad. The purpose of Hezbollah Harvard is anti-white racism. Without a regime change in leadership, the purpose of Hezbollah Harvard will continue to be anti-white racism.

I can no longer see any moderate case for restraining

or the Trump administration on this issue. Godspeed.