From the New World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
hacrus's avatar
hacrus
1h

Good article. I had the chance to visit Hong Kong-Shenzhen-Guangzhou a few years ago and found the differences between the cities quite striking. Quite a different feel between the 3 cities - HK with a western mindset, Shenzhen with a pan-Chinese transient population, and Guangzhou being like HK's Cantonese element minus the Brit pretenses.

I remember going to a local market to buy some tea to take back home to my family and the lady running the tea shop gave me her business card saying that she had contacts with plastic-mold injection and other factory-related things. Lady was ready to do business! Not many other places in the world can you get connected to set up a production line so quickly.

Peter Rabbit's avatar
Peter Rabbit
1d

Have you had time to visit Macau? What are your thoughts on it?

1 reply by Brian Chau
