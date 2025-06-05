I have a massive retrospective in Arena Magazine on the systemic reasons DC didn’t hear about DeepSeek until 2025.

https://arenamag.com/articles/mr-deepseek-goes-to-washington

One quote:

At no point in 2024 did I hear DeepSeek mentioned in Washington. Late January was when everything changed. A major lesson I’ve learned in the nation’s capital is that it takes around two years for academic and industrial common knowledge to migrate to the swamp.

So honestly, the DeepSeek information cycle came faster than I expected. But unsurprisingly, the pre-DeepSeek policy talking points stayed the same. DC remained fixated on export controls and infrastructure projects. The hard truth is that being two years behind means missing out on important chunks of reality. Remember — the DC wisdom was that two years was the difference between Chinese and American AI. As it turned out, it was the difference in time between reality and reality in Washington.