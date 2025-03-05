As Executive Director of Alliance for the Future, I have witnessed and contributed to a massive realignment in American AI policy. Of the major regulatory challenges to AI we initially set out to face, almost all have been defeated. I’m tired of winning.

In this new policy environment, the needs and challenges of Alliance for the Future have changed. That is why I am stepping down from my role as Executive Director.

I am incredibly proud of everything AFTF has done. AFTF has played an important role in defeating SB 1047, ensuring the National Defense Authorization Act did not threaten open source AI, advocating for the repeal of the Biden Executive Order on AI, advocating for the revision of OMB memoranda limiting public sector AI use, and charting out a strategy for AI diplomacy. We have succeeded in standing up for open source AI and little tech.

I offer my thanks to everyone I have worked with in and outside of AFTF. Let us enter the new golden age.

Brian Chau

To talk about what exciting new projects I’ll be working on next, please email me at hi [at] brianchau.ai.