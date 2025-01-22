Important Editorial in Pirate Wires
By yours truly
https://www.piratewires.com/p/3-priorities-for-dismantling-bidens-anti-ai-regime
Representative quotes:
Administration officials including Michael Kratsios, David Sacks, Sriram Krishnan, Marco Rubio, and Russell Vought will have massive influence over how the new administration approaches AI.
This follows an electoral college and popular vote victory centered on American greatness: unleashing the best and brightest Americans instead of slowing them down. The message is clear: Americans will lead and accelerate on AI and across our economy. We will no longer be subjects of the global censorship and regulation machine.
Every foreign AI partnership must be oriented towards European obedience to American standards and technologies, not the other way around. Foreign governments should not be given special access to American algorithms, data, or products unless they intend to advance American interests, rather than slow them down. Joint research programs, data-sharing agreements, and policy committees must be contingent on improving AI research and access, not restricting it.
Read the article for much more.
Full speed ahead sound do techie but very unscientific. I'm goona stick with the science techie guy.