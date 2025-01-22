https://www.piratewires.com/p/3-priorities-for-dismantling-bidens-anti-ai-regime

Representative quotes:

Administration officials including Michael Kratsios, David Sacks, Sriram Krishnan, Marco Rubio, and Russell Vought will have massive influence over how the new administration approaches AI.

This follows an electoral college and popular vote victory centered on American greatness: unleashing the best and brightest Americans instead of slowing them down. The message is clear: Americans will lead and accelerate on AI and across our economy. We will no longer be subjects of the global censorship and regulation machine.