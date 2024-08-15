Alliance for the Future is a nonpartisan 501 c(4) which advocates for startups, open research, and free speech in AI.

xAI, a branch of X (formerly known as Twitter) released a new AI model on Tuesday. Grok 2.0 is competitive with other top models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini.

To generate images and video, xAI partnered with Black Forest Labs, a startup backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, and MätchVC.

Unlike those models, Grok is far more flexible in complying with politically sensitive requests:

https://x.com/EuroWynner/status/1823723555806388389

https://x.com/SwannMarcus89/status/1823890284373004685

https://x.com/eyeslasho/status/1823763292461949160

https://x.com/jules_su/status/1823892222082732373

While distasteful, all of these depictions appear to be “awful but legal” speech protected under the first amendment and fair use. This follows Elon Musk’s criticism of “woke” censorship in AI.

Gemini, Google’s language model, was heavily criticized earlier this year for excessive political correctness, refusing to depict white people in overwhelmingly white historical periods.

Our original reporting showed that Google intentionally and systematically modified Gemini to conform to these political biases. According to an engineer interviewed by Pirate Wires, “we spend probably half of our engineering hours on this.”

Anjney Midha, a Black Forest Labs board member and investor at Andreesen Horowitz, contrasted FLUX/Grok’s image generation to Gemini’s:

https://x.com/AnjneyMidha/status/1823634936416625028

FLUX appears to greatly outperform comparable models such as Stable Diffusion or DALLE at accurately generating text in images.

xAI may be held liable for a different kind of image generation: copyright. It freely reproduces copyrighted characters from notable franchises:

https://x.com/JungleSilicon/status/1823848561575899178

https://x.com/binarybits/status/1823759192924344754

Meanwhile, other models such as ChatGPT will initially refuse to comply with copyrighted requests, but can be convinced with strategic wording: