Today’s paid post is the answers from the June Q&A, rather than a Punpun Straussianism entry. That series is coming close to catching up to the original google doc, so you can expect releases to be intermittent after the next two articles in the series.

I am indeed from a shape rotating background. I spent most of my time doing computer science and math olympiads when I was in high school and my university degree is in pure math.

I stopped coding halfway through university (aside from simple python scripts and stats) when I had enough money saved from software engineering. I have some kind of light oversensitivity and I generally like to print things out to read when I can. Writing software is particularly bad for this.

I think that writing will improve my writing skills and probably my wordsum, so it’ll make me more of a wordcel in a literal sense. However,