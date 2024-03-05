Politicians and regulators fundamentally misunderstand AI as a category. Artificial intelligence is a process, not an object. It is not oil, shovels, or images. It is more like mathematical equations, programming languages, or speech. Artificial intelligence is a set of statistical methods used to turn information and energy into output, like new images or emails. It is a wide research area that includes simple methods a single software engineer could manually write in one night and billion-dollar models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Consequently, regulating or licensing “artificial intelligence” is like regulating statistics itself. It would be the equivalent of assigning government bureaucrats to going into each and every company where AI is used (virtually all of them in a few decades) and micromanaging what software they can download, what mathematical formulas they could write down, or what emails they could send. In other words, it is completely infeasible.

As Jim Pethokoukis put it in conversation with me, “If AI is used across the whole economy, then having a department manage AI is like having a department manage the economy”.

Within precedent, a targeted and consequence-based approach has been extremely successful. If a person writes software in C++ to hack or defraud another, that person is punished. There is no collective punishment doled out to every C++ programmer or the inventors of the C++ language. If a person uses email to scam another, that person is punished, not the email server or protocol inventor. The intuitive reaction to these statements is “of course, it would be devastating to punish programmers or email users as a whole”. That is the ubiquity AI tools will have within a decade.