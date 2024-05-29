Bloomers 4 will be at the same place: Union Pub (we made sure it’s not booked out this time). As with the last few events, please RSVP:

https://lu.ma/m8epbkyz

I did an incredibly fun podcast with American Moment. My glasses broke on the uber ride there, so we just rolled with it. Caused some problems for the video, mostly because of my light sensitivity.

Dean Ball and I also did an SB1047-focused podcast with The Dynamist (my second time on the podcast – here’s the first). Speaking of Dean, his SB1047 update is worth reading.