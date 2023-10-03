I have the honor of being the 200th Jim Rutt show episode! We do a deep dive into LLM-native media and the future of content.

Jim: Yeah, that is interesting. You know, again, I think it’s summed up my idea that these LLMs will empower the periphery, because today the periphery does not have the literary skills or the money to produce content at the quality of the New York Times. But with LLMs, they can approach it, at least reach the level where most readers won’t be able to tell the difference, and hence will be able to bring new ideas into play from the periphery, not just the stale old crap from the mainstream media.

Brian: Yeah. And what’s very exciting as well is that I think that in many ways, the story of the Internet is the story of unbundling, right? It’s the story of having, you know, you started the clearest story is with something like Netflix, although I think that’s a rather unfortunate ending. In some ways, and in some ways not. Okay, I’ll tell like two versions of the story.

And I think that one part has led to a good ending and part is led to a bad ending. So the story goes as follows, you know, you had the big cable companies, all of them were buying up these huge conglomerations of channels and really people were paying for tons of things that they weren’t actually watching. And this was just the most efficient way to run things in the television age, because there was just no simpler way to kind of help people select.

And then as the Internet came along, that technology arrived that wave selecting arrived and then people moved to streaming, people moved to online pay per play or you know, different kind of streaming services that were much more individuated. And then as that moved along, we had two endings. One ending is the route that Netflix eventually took, which was kind of emulating the original TV kind of bundling model.

So you know, you bundled everything together just in a new different order, you know, it’s probably better than not to actually rearrange the bundles and have them more modernized, but not the best ending. The other way is something like YouTube, where you had a very fractionalized environment, but that could crosslink. So essentially, what I mean by that is that you have, it’s impossible to watch all of the videos on YouTube. You know, there are like billions of hours uploaded on that thing.

But there are essentially regions within YouTube that people watch. There are things that are similar to each other in idea space, you know, this is something that actually can be visualized directly with something like AI. And these bundles in idea space is very easy to travel between them. But there are also, you know, possibilities of traveling across from you can go through a brand new video in a brand new space. If you just, you know, you know, go on YouTube and search up something that you’ve never looked at before. And it’s very different from anything you’ve looked at before. But you can also build these kind of implicit links.

You can build this much more complex map. So whereas like a human recommender, you know, this is the problem of the original cable TV people, whereas a human recommender could not really tell you, you know, you have these interests, right? But here is something that you never looked at that, you know, quite frankly, many of the people who have the similar interests as you might not even like, but because of the exact combination of interests that you have, you might like this new thing.

To have a kind of political discovery mechanism to have a kind of multi dimensional, you know, not just red versus blue, not just, you know, pre packaged demographics, TV guide kind of system. I think it’s a huge improvement over what we have. And I’m interested to see if, first of all, if you agree with that, that’s actually better. And whether you think it’s likely.