Enjoyable throughout with many questions I’ve never been asked before. A few highlights:

Why the timing of the DeepSeek freakout was irrational:

The December paper was the more impressive one. There are other attempts to replicate R1 open source. There’s this attempt at UC Berkeley that was very interesting. And [R1] was less surprising to many people than the December paper. The December paper is where the 5.6 million cost comes from. It’s where the big cost savings all come from. And it was just sitting there and it didn’t really get press. I don’t think it really affected the market until January. It affected the academic world, I think. I think a lot of academics were taking it seriously. And I would assume some of the companies as well. But it didn’t really move things until the second step released.

I explain why the second Trump AI EO targeting two OMB memos for rescission is so important:

The second thing was they announced their new executive order on AI, which rolled back more of the red tape or aims to roll back more of the red tape and took particular issue with two memos from the Office of Management and Budget. [OMB has a] controversial position now in the media because that’s one of the institutions Doge is trying to use to cut costs. But it also has jurisdiction over what’s called procurement. And these are rules for government purchases of AI tools, AI software and hardware, which can warp what government and what government contractors end up doing. So lots of big tech companies—Meta, Microsoft, Google—they’re all government contractors. And so this was one of the ways that they tried to meet these equity goals using the government contractors. And Donald Trump also said we’re going to review these OMB memoranda and essentially going to replace them.

On the origins of the modern counter-bioterrorism movement away from targeting state actors and towards targeting American citizens: