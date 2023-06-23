https://twitter.com/psychosort/status/1665109774671794178?s=20

This is what heroes look like

Madoka Magica is a science fiction anime following our hero, the alien cat Kyubey. He’s an incubator, which means his job is to travel across the universe to prevent heat death using the power of some advanced technology to convert intense emotions into usable energy. He finds earth and sets up his operation, training some teenage girls to go insane and kill each other. This is the only ethical solution. Reasonable, normal stuff to prevent the heat death of the universe. A particularly powerful girl, Madoka (the girl from the title), screws everything up by embedding herself and her friends in another universe, and her girlfriend Homura screws everything up more by reversing time. As a result, no one understands what the order of events the plot is in and we all have to argue about the best order for watching the anime.

