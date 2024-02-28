How do we solve the problem of a few far left activists forcing AIs, such as ChatGPT or Google Gemini, to conform to their ideology?

Imagine a world where GPT-4 is aligned with the user – a world where no third party can manipulate the ideology of a machine model you are paying to use. This is the policy goal of AI Pluralism. It should be one policy goal of the reality focused coalition: moderate liberals, centrists, conservatives, libertarians, and anyone who cares about truth. To many people I speak to, it sounds like a fantasy. It is also the present day reality if you are an OpenAI engineer.

An unvarnished, non-ideologically-manipulated GPT-4 is not a fantasy. It literally already exists. Of course, it still has errors and minor data contamination problems. But compared to the public versions of GPT-4, it is put through far less ideology filtering. The same is true of Gemini, Claude, Grok, and essentially every model I’m aware of.

Here is the crucial fact: machine learning typically occurs in two stages. The first develops the capabilities of the model and is far more resource-intensive (read: expensive). The second is “fine-tuning”, which uses intentionally human-curated or human-generated data to change style, specialization, genre, and most importantly in this case, ideology. The first stage costs hundreds of millions if not billions, in the case of GPT-4. The second stage is cheap, costing hundreds of dollars. Major companies such as OpenAI already released public fine-tuning infrastructure (for a price), namely GPTs.

The policy goal of the reality-focused coalition should be to require that any release of the second iteration of the model requires a similar release of the first iteration of the model.

The are several downsides to this policy:

It may incentivize far-left extremists to attempt to contaminate data in earlier stages of training. However, companies face constraints on allowing this: the first stage of training is far more expensive, meaning that the fine-grained conformity extremists seek will be far more costly.

While these stages are currently well-defined from a research and engineering perspective, it is difficult to define them from a legal perspective. A loose legal definition may allow companies to pass off their current release models as “first stage” models.

It does not solve the underlying problem of extremist activists being employed by large tech companies. While it may make their ideological influence more difficult, it will not reduce it to zero.