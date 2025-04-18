I have some thoughts in Unherd on the prospective OpenAI social media platform, as well as AI as both a medium of communication and a control mechanism.

Musk’s vision is that AI becomes integrated with X to form an “everything app”, analogous to Chinese company WeChat. Altman’s prospective platform may indicate similar plans. Several of his competitors — xAI, Meta, and Google — have long benefitted from their platforms because they provide two prominent uses to AI development. First, they accelerate growth by making AI apps available to their user bases. Second, AI companies can use the data generated by users or by user-AI interactions to improve their AI models. It’s clear that Altman would benefit from having a social media platform of his own, but creating one is easier said than done.

More on the relationship between AI, social media mechanisms, and the Trump administration’s understanding of AI markets.