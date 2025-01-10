Part 1

Part 2

The Antichrist

Recall this quote from the part 1:

But the idea of limit is unavoidably the idea of God. If we say there is something that should never be done under any circumstances, we have said that something is absolutely wrong. We have said that the history-making spirit has come upon that which it has no right to manipulate. The standard we have come upon is a reality we must accept, not a value we create. God is that which we cannot manipulate. He is the limit of our right to change the world.

A recurring theme of my philosophy is the central importance of political legitimacy. I am in complete agreement with Carl Schmitt’s famous phrase: “All significant concepts of the modern theory of the state are secularized theological concepts.” Schmitt argues that the loss of divine rights in the state led Westerners to look elsewhere for legitimacy. In America, this led to both scientism and the divine right of founders.

It is unclear in Grant's definition of God as limit, whether Grant sees himself as a traditionalist in the style of René Guénon, who does not see particular uniqueness to the Christian faith or to the Protestant denomination. Could Grant just as easily identify as a Muslim or a Hindu?