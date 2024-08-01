Part 1

A single point of intervention framework improves the effectiveness, predictability, and legal clarity of AI regulation. It integrates political reality, regulatory clarity, and effective technical implementation.

Following American precedents in technology and commerce, it is crucial that regulation covering misuse of AI does not interfere with academic freedom and the availability of scientific opportunity. Given the quantity of state and federal bills, as well as agency directives related to AI, providing a clear venue for efficiently addressing AI harms is necessary. By creating a single point of intervention, we designate a clear way to address credible AI harms while minimally interfering with fundamental research and development.

Fine-tuning effectively targets content questions without harming underlying AI research and its consequent scientific or economic benefits. State of the art examples demonstrate that widely published and available fine-tuning techniques are capable of addressing list 1 content.