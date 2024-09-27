and I are hosting the next AI Bloomers at Union Pub on Thursday, October 3rd. Please register ahead of time if you are coming.

https://lu.ma/sa5q2tko

I will also be hosting a From the New World reader dinner, this one unrelated to AI. It will be a week later at Masala Story, Saturday, October 12th. Once again, please register ahead of time.

https://lu.ma/cn34w8dd