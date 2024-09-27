and I are hosting the next AI Bloomers at Union Pub on Thursday, October 3rd. Please register ahead of time if you are coming.
I will also be hosting a From the New World reader dinner, this one unrelated to AI. It will be a week later at Masala Story, Saturday, October 12th. Once again, please register ahead of time.
From the New World is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Damn, I’m out of town again 😢. Can’t wait to finally make it to one of these!