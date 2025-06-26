From the New World

Rightful Freedom
2d

It seems inevitable that government will use its power over corporations and its vast regulatory power to eventually to get control of AI. Government will use AI to control us and prevent us from using AI.

Most people don't understand how much AI is already controlled by the corporate-government kleptocracy. Government is much more powerful now than it was back in the day when personal computers emerged or when government took a hands off policy toward the Internet. Today, it isn't just the woke censoring the output to prompts. Or training AIs to have a leftist bias. The corporate hyperscalers that control data center “clouds” use that power to censor and control data at the cloud level. And Big government controls the big corporations.

At some point, AI will have to go underground and live on the GPUs of a few computers that can stay off the Internet, as the government AI seeks it to kill it.

blank
2d

Funnily, I would sign on in favor of excessive AI safetyism if it did mean banning the internet.

