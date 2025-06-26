AI is the most important technology of this decade.

The AI Safety movement, a billionaire-funded cult which literally believes “AI will cause human extinction” is trying to slow down AI progress, ban it entirely, and surrender our lead to China.

They are doing so by writing intentionally deceptive, vague, and contradictory laws whose end goal is to make doing AI research as difficult as possible.

The State AI Law Moratorium currently in front of Congress is about stopping this. Everything else is a rounding error. It’s not about social media, elections, or deepfake porn. In fact, the US Congress passed a law banning deepfake porn, which was probably illegal anyway, so any “expert” telling you it’s about deepfake porn is intentionally lying to you.

In 2022 and 2023, the AI Safety movement spent hundreds of millions of dollars propping up NGOs like CSET and CAIS which intentionally tried to sabotage American AI development. Through hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to the Biden campaign, Dustin bought his own regulatory agency, the AI Safety Institute. The Biden admin went on to enact policies to slow down American AI research and development, like Biden’s AI diffusion rule, which limited American AI hardware and AI model exports to allies like Switzerland, Portugal, and Israel.

Why would the Biden administration talk one way and act the other?

The AI Safety movement has a concerted strategy of lying about its intentions. MIRI, one of the foundational organizations of the AI Safety movement, admits that this is the organized strategy of most major NGOs in the AI Safety movement.

The main funder of all this is Dustin Moskovitz, Biden/Harris’s largest 2024 donor. He is a major reason why the Biden administration talked tough on supporting AI, but all his actions slowed down AI research. What Dustin said, Biden did.

Congress had a different reaction to the AI Safety doomsday cult. Nancy Pelosi and House Science Democrats said their beliefs had “little to no basis in evidence” when calling for Governor Newsom to veto SB 1047, a narrowly-stopped California bill that motivated the State AI Law Moratorium in the first place. A bipartisan coalition rejected the AI Safety cult bills during the Biden administration, including in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

All of this is to say that the debate over the moratorium largely exists to cover up what the moratorium is actually about. We are talking about everything other than the actual threat. This is a massive problem — and the intentional strategy of the AI Safety movement. They can’t persuade congress with their sincere beliefs, or even provide any evidence to back them up. What they can do is spend hundreds of millions of dollars distracting us, trying to sneak through laws in deep blue States that de-facto apply to all Americans (which they’re currently trying to do in New York).

That is why the only reason why we are debating social media, child safety, or the already-federally-banned deepfake porn. The concerted strategy of the billion-dollar AI Safety movement is to distract, lie, and sabotage.

Social media regulations or child safety regulations which do not single out AI will not be affected at all. There are plenty of existing state laws that address the concerns being debated now without unfairly targeting AI and without going as far as to ban AI.

Doesn’t that mean the State AI Law Moratorium is not strong enough? Why can’t the AI Safety cult use those levers to ban AI? The answer is that if they used those levers, they would have to ban the entire internet. Their radicalism would be completely exposed, with practical consequences for everyone. And no one — no Republican, Democrat, or Independent — would actually support that.

This example gives a clear illustration to why the State AI Law Moratorium hurts the people it should hurt, and doesn’t hurt the people it shouldn’t. The harms addressed by child safety laws are largely real — they’re real problems happening to real people, which we want to stop regardless of whether AI is involved or not.

Meanwhile, the harms addressed by the AI Safety cult are completely fake — a fiction with “little to no basis in evidence” according to a wide bipartisan coalition. Their “solutions” are attempts to use brute force to solve fake problems with the “side effect” of banning AI.

That is why we need to pass a State AI Moratorium.