“You Idiot. You autist. You absolute fool.” These are my thoughts of Darryl Cooper on Tucker Carlson.

History is indeed a weapon for the current order. History is fake in a very specific way. Interpretations of history are fake. The legitimate right to rule claimed via history is entirely fake. Do you know what isn’t fake? The baseline records used to establish that historical narrative.

Cooper challenged moral history in the dumbest way imaginable: sloppily challenging factual history. He ran straight towards the machine gun nest.

I say this as someone who wants to rewrite moral history. The holocaust absolutely happened. But it wasn’t a Nietzschian genocide of the weak, but an envious, egalitarian genocide of disproportionately intelligent and successful Jews. The rampant propaganda and conspiracism of the Nazis were an inherently egalitarian agenda. The similarities between Fascist and Communist social planning were not coincidental, but fundamental.

Making abstract philosophical statements is easy. But how do you rewrite moral history in hearts and minds? Blog posts won’t do it. I’m not accomplishing any more than Cooper just by writing for people who care about philosophy.

The answer is that you rewrite moral history by pointing out undeniable connections. The Jew under Hitler, the Kulak under Stalin, and the Traditionalist under Mao shared similar fates. There is a predictable inversion in totalitarian movements. To hold and maintain power, totalitarians must engage in central planning. They must create a false order.

In Hitler’s false order, Germans and Aryan whites were at the top of scientific and intellectual achievement. So he had to censor Einstein’s “Jewish physics”. The life and existence of exceptional individuals is a threat to false social orders. The first step of social planning is always the egalitarian impulse to tear down the excellent, successful, wealthy, and interesting.

Ask yourself this: which of the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany is worse? Let’s say you think Nazi Germany is worse, but the following logic holds if you swap the two.

Would you rather live in America for half your life, and Nazi Germany in the other? Or would you rather live in the Soviet Union for your entire life?

I would bet for almost everyone, the answer is the former. In practice, the difference between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union is small compared to the difference between America and either of them. The difference between persecution motivated by egalitarianism and supposedly Nietzschianism is minor compared to a genuinely free society.

To the extent that WWII is used to preach egalitarianism, it is an inexcusable lie. But upon confronting that moral lie, the impulse of the internet writer is to construct their own alternative facts rather than fighting for the correct interpretation of existing facts.