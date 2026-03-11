From the New World

From the New World

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Mar 11

Always enjoy your travel reflections. Lee Kuan Yew is a legend. America and Europe can never have a statesman like him because he would be considered a far right bigot. Government jobs are filled by the worst of us, not the best. This is why we can’t have nice things.

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Dante Allegheny's avatar
Dante Allegheny
Mar 11

The argument is always that we need the poop and crime to be "authentic" or "that's just part of big city life" (implying you're a huge pussy if you care about this stuff).

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