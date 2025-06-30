From the New World

From the New World

Kevin
13h

I'm not sure if data is really becoming commoditized... perhaps data for training the base model is becoming commoditized. But data for these vertical agents doesn't seem to be. Distillation doesn't really help me if I'm trying to make a Claude Code competitor. And you can see the companies are acting defensively around this data, for example see Anthropic cutting off Windsurf from its API.

I suspect the software engineering vertical is just a bit ahead of other verticals and soon we'll see more valuable agents in other verticals as well, with similar dynamics, where data specific to that vertical is particularly valuable.

