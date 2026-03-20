From the New World

From the New World

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Decaf's avatar
Decaf
Mar 20

I love your comments on China, namely that they have been open to American ideas, just not the ones we would like. It’s almost comical. Did we export those ideas thinking it was a good thing? And if so, it explains why so many top Dems have recently praised China.

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Andy G's avatar
Andy G
Mar 21Edited

Cool story about the idea that China adopted Harvard policies not Cato ones.

It's just not true.

Their economic policies in fact are closer to Cato's than Harvard's.

It’s only their policies on personal freedom that are more Harvard than Cato.

The idea that China got much of any of them from deliberate export by the State Department or even Harvard is pretty comical.

There is of course the Occam's Razor simpler explanation: the authoritarians running the Chinese Communist Party are fairly intelligent, and they adopted policies in their own short and medium term interest (and at least very plausibly in their long-run interests).

Opening up the economy was smart and in their interest.

Denying non-economic freedoms has been in their interest of holding onto power.

Some of the American culture seeped in, no doubt, because not having a closed Internet like North Korea was necessary for economic success.

It is somewhat ironic that your story denies agency to the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party.

That said, I acknowledge that Ehrlich and China's One Child policy is certainly a bit of evidence consistent with your thesis.

But it is highly selective evidence, and is still at least consistent with mine. Since it's not at all obvious that the policy was not in China's medium term interest the first 25 years of the policy’s existence, when migration of poor farmers to the cities was a much bigger issue, and the ability for the Chinese economy to absorb all of them a genuine concern.

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