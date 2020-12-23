What is From the New World?
FTNW is a newsletter that sees the world as it is, not as we wish it to be. It lays bare the inner workings of technology, media, and politics. It is a handbook for building the future.
Expect a podcast episode every Monday, an article every Friday, and occasional other articles and posts.
You can find me at brianchau [at] fromthenew [dot] world or on twitter, DMs open.
About Brian Chau
Brian is a mathematician by training and is tied for the youngest Canadian to win a gold medal at the International Olympiad in Informatics. He writes software for a living while posting on his spare time.
He writes independently on American bureaucracy and political theory and has contributed to Tablet Magazine and UnHerd.
Subscribe to From the New World
People
Brian Chau
Building institutions from networks. A writer for writers, podcaster for podcasters. Combinatorics by day, politics by night.