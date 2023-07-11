From the New World

AI Threatens Legacy Press Because They Rely on Style Over Substance
Concerns Over AI Disinformation Are Completely Vacuous
 • 
Brian Chau
Richard Hanania: Liberalism Might Just Be Closer to Human Nature
Listen now (142 min) | On Conservative Victories, Affirmative Action, RFK, Populism, and Effective Conservatism
 • 
Brian Chau
 and 
Richard Hanania
Punpun Straussianism 5
Another Anime Review
 • 
Brian Chau
2
How Totalitarians Speak
Stop Using "Democracy" to Mean "Rule of People I Agree With"
 • 
Brian Chau
1
Lyman Stone: Growing the Population - A Kitchen Sink Approach
Listen now (164 min) | On Religion, Pronatalism, Marriage, and Political Dealmaking
 • 
Brian Chau
9
June 2023
June Subscriber Answers
Shape Rotating, Contrarian Opinions, Math, and Ron Unz
 • 
Brian Chau
Jacob Siegel: Social Media Censorship and the Hoax of the Century
Listen now (128 min) | Plus Rationalism, The War in Afghanistan, and Machine Learning
 • 
Brian Chau
1
Punpun Straussianism 4
Culture Warriors Deserve Our Utmost Respect
 • 
Brian Chau
Punpun Straussianism 3
Populism as Self-Oppression
 • 
Brian Chau
Economists vs. EAs 2
Market Coordination: Human Esoteria or Universal Optimum?
 • 
Brian Chau
8
Punpun Straussianism 2
Egalitarianism as the Great Filter
 • 
Brian Chau
1
June Subscriber Thread
Well, I answered all of the May Questions. Given the influx of subscribers, I expect there will more questions this time.From the New World is a…
 • 
Brian Chau
9
