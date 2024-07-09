Table of Contents for Punpun Straussianism and Girardian Isekai
Punpun Straussianism
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/punpun-straussianism-1
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/punpun-straussianism-2
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/punpun-straussianism-3
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/punpun-straussianism-4
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/punpun-straussianism-5
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/punpun-straussianism-7
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/punpun-straussianism-8
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/punpun-straussianism-9
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/punpun-straussianism-10
6 was removed intentionally.
Girardian Isekai
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/girardian-isekai-part-0-into-the
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/girardian-isekai-part-1-agency-and
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/girardian-isekai-part-2-isekai-is
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/girardian-isekai-part-3-the-one-who
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/girardian-isekai-part-4-there-is
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/girardian-isekai-part-5-the-false
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/part-6-the-weaponization-of-powerlessness
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/girardian-isekai-part-7-reinheit
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/girardian-isekai-part-8-transcendence
6 doesn’t follow the link format, unintentionally. 9 will exist, eventually.
I do have updated writing, but most of my Girard-related writing is now in a separate project. In a way, it is a sequel to both Girardian Isekai and Punpun Straussianism, weaving stories of self-deception and religious history together in a more literal and less manga-review format.
