Curtis Yarvin: The Five Hour Megasode

Curtis Yarvin is the author of Unqualified Reservations and Gray Mirror.

Hear Curtis speak on building political momentum, the Performative Right, the Trump Everything App, modern-day Manhattan Projects, the good and bad of automation, the Chinese trade strategy, and what lessons AI research can take from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

These episodes were recorded over the course of 2022 and 2023. I took them down during my time in DC, but they have been among the most requested episodes to be brought back.

