Classic Episode: James Pogue - Is the Trump Revolution Real?

This episode was originally published on December 23rd, 2024.

James Pogue is contributing editor at Harper's magazine, a contributing writer at the New York Times, and the author of Chosen Country: A Rebellion in the West.



Find James:

https://x.com/jhensonpogue

https://www.amazon.com/Chosen-Country-Rebellion-James-Pogue/dp/1250169127

Mentioned in the episode:

James’ profile of Senator Chris Murphy: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/19/opinion/chris-murphy-democrats.html

James on Bannon, the New Right, and Nato: https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/steve-bannon-nato-world-order

James on the New Right: https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2022/04/inside-the-new-right-where-peter-thiel-is-placing-his-biggest-bets

Martyrmade on inner city conflict: https://www.martyrmade.com/featured-podcasts/whose-america

Dr. Jonathan Askonas on From the New World: https://www.fromthenew.world/p/jon-askonas-propaganda-to-the-end

Benjamin Teitelbaum on From the New World, discussing Bannon and Traditionalism:

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/benjamin-teitelbaum-the-civil-war