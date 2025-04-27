Yuri Bezmenov: The Countercultural Arts Fund

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFrom the New WorldYuri Bezmenov: The Countercultural Arts Fund9Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore231×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:44:10-1:44:10Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Yuri Bezmenov: The Countercultural Arts FundHow To Subvert CultureBrian Chau and Yuri BezmenovApr 27, 20259Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore23ShareTranscriptYuri Bezmenov is the author of the Yuri Bezmenov Substack.Find Yuri: How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri BezmenovA dissident's guide to modern urban progressive life through sarcasm, memes, and data. https://x.com/yuribezmenov22Mentioned in the episode:How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri BezmenovHow To Win America's Counter-Cultural RevolutionComrades: American capitalists have a responsibility to protect our civilization from communists…Read more3 months ago · 165 likes · 48 comments · Yuri BezmenovHow To Subvert Subversion with Yuri BezmenovHow To Make Arranged Marriage Great AgainComrades: I made my first speaking appearance at NatalCon last weekend. It was an epic gathering full of great patriots who love their families. Here are my remarks…Read morea month ago · 95 likes · 25 comments · Yuri BezmenovHow To Subvert Subversion with Yuri BezmenovHow To Subvert Neuroticism, Narcissism, and NihilismComrades: Babies are downstream of culture…Read more19 days ago · 145 likes · 32 comments · Yuri Bezmenovhttps://www.fromthenew.world/p/the-natalism-conferencehttps://www.fromthenew.world/p/why-i-am-not-a-pronatalistDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFrom the New WorldTHE podcast on institutions.THE podcast on institutions.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeBrian ChauYuri BezmenovWrites How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov SubscribeRecent EpisodesNathan Pinkoski: Actually Existing PostliberalismApr 14 • Brian Chau and Nathan PinkoskiClassic Episode: James Pogue - Is the Trump Revolution Real? Mar 31 • Brian ChauGeoff Shullenberger: Foucault in AmericaMar 24 • Brian Chau and Geoff ShullenbergerAnjney Midha: Pivot To AlgorithmsMar 17 • Brian ChauKevin Dolan: The Natalism ConferenceMar 10 • Brian Chau and Bennett's PhylacteryMark Lutter: The Charter City Exit StrategyMar 3 • Brian ChauAlex Priou: A Straussian Generation? Feb 24 • Brian Chau
