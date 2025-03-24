Playback speed
Geoff Shullenberger: Foucault in America

The Precipice of Totalitarianism, Part 1
Brian Chau
and
Geoff Shullenberger
Mar 24, 2025
Geoff Shullenberger is managing editor of Compact and co-host of the Blame Theory podcast.

Find Geoff:

https://x.com/g_shullenberger

https://www.compactmag.com/contributor/geoff-shullenberger/

Mentioned in the episode:

https://harpers.org/archive/1964/11/the-paranoid-style-in-american-politics/

https://www.amazon.com/United-States-Paranoia-Conspiracy-Theory/dp/0062135554

https://www.amazon.com/Birth-Biopolitics-Lectures-Coll%C3%A8ge-1978-1979/dp/0312203411

http://home.lu.lv/~ruben/Deleuze%20-%20Postscript%20On%20The%20Societies%20Of%20Control.pdf

THE podcast on institutions.
