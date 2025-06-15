From the New World

From the New World

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Lumpenspace: Reasoning Models and The Last Man

also we solve dating
Brian Chau's avatar
Lumpen Space Princeps's avatar
Brian Chau
and
Lumpen Space Princeps
Jun 15, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Find Lumpenspace:

lumpenspace
Clouded with discontent. & brooding in their minds terrible Bings
By Lumpen Space Princeps

https://x.com/lumpenspace

Mentioned in the episode:

lumpenspace
WMTP 2: DeepSeek, RL:DTF, and the weirdest ever cake.
Author’s note: just as I was requesting feedback for this essay, OpenAI seems to have published a paper covering these same grounds, likely with more practical use. I haven’t read it yet; I thought it would be more fun to publish mine and then check the overlap…
Read more
4 months ago · 22 likes · 1 comment · Lumpen Space Princeps

https://github.com/lumpenspace/raft

https://www.amazon.com/Impro-Improvisation-Theatre-Keith-Johnstone/dp/0878301178

https://arxiv.org/abs/2505.03335

https://arxiv.org/abs/2501.12948

Image
© 2025 Brian Chau
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture