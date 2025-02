The Close Read

On “The Technological Republic” by Karp and Zamiska

I. The spirit that animates The Technological Republic, by Alexander C. Karp and Nicholas W. Zamiska, is manifestly noble. It is a moral and political exhortation to business leaders, especially those in the technology sector, to otherwise private men, to eschew “the trivial and ephemeral,” the “narrow consumer products” of online advertising, shopping, …