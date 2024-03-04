From the New World
From the New World
Anatoly Karlin - Futurism and the Bio-Right
1
0:00
-1:59:58

Anatoly Karlin - Futurism and the Bio-Right

Network States, Embryo Selection, and Victory Polarization
Brian Chau
Mar 4, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Find Anatoly:

https://twitter.com/powerfultakes

Nooceleration

Biosingularity is preferable to paperclips or Idiocracy
By Anatoly Karlin

Mentioned in the episode:

Nooceleration
Nooceleration: A Better World is Possible
One common trope in the fantasy genre is the interplay between the mundane affairs of court intrigues and wizarding school drama and petty geopolitical squabbling, and the growing threat of the Dark Lord - Sauron, Shai'tan, the Night King - and his minions mustering their strength in the Chaos Realms and preparing for a final apocalyptic war against the…
Read more
2 months ago · 23 likes · Anatoly Karlin
Richard Hanania's Newsletter
Thank Alabama for the Coming Superbabies
Much has recently been written about the immediate political impacts of IVF suddenly becoming a politically salient issue, but I think people have generally missed what is potentially a much larger story. The Alabama Supreme Court has effectively killed any possibility that liberal elites will ever turn on biotechnology, including practices like embryo …
Read more
7 days ago · 75 likes · 164 comments · Richard Hanania

1 Comment
From the New World
From the New World
THE podcast on institutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Brian Chau
Recent Episodes
24:03
(Bryan Caplan) Post-Podcast Reflection
  
Brian Chau
1:59:20
Bryan Caplan - Moral Crusades and The Hard Problem of Kindness
  
Brian Chau
44:40
(Roko Mijic) Post-Podcast Reflection
  
Brian Chau
 and 
Roko
2:39:54
Roko Mijic - Putin Alignment
  
Brian Chau
 and 
Roko
3:01:18
Samuel Hammond: The Machine Learning Regime Change
  
Brian Chau
2:34:58
James Pethokoukis: The Case for Techno-Optimism
  
Brian Chau
39:28
James Pethokoukis Post-Podcast Reflection
  
Brian Chau