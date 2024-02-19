From the New World
Bryan Caplan - Moral Crusades and The Hard Problem of Kindness
Bryan Caplan - Moral Crusades and The Hard Problem of Kindness

Also, Argentina
Brian Chau
Feb 19, 2024
1
Transcript

No transcript...

Bryan Caplan is a professor of economics at George Mason University and the author of many books, including “You Will Not Stampede Me: Essays on Non-Conformism“.

Find Bryan:

Bet On It

Caplan and Candor
By Bryan Caplan

https://twitter.com/bryan_caplan

Mentioned in the episode:

https://www.amazon.ca/Good-Mood-Psychology-Overcoming-Depression/dp/0812690982

https://www.hup.harvard.edu/books/9780674707580

https://www.amazon.ca/Voters-Mad-Scientists-Political-Irrationality/dp/B0C2SD1K8B

Bryan Caplan: Can We Make Freedom and Democracy Compatible?

Brian Chau and Bryan Caplan
·
May 8, 2023
Bryan Caplan: Can We Make Freedom and Democracy Compatible?

Today's guest is Bryan Caplan, a professor of economics at George Mason University, author of the Bet On It newsletter and many books, including Voters as Mad Scientists: Essays on Political Irrational. Find Bryan Caplan (and buy his books): https://twitter.com/bryan_caplan

Read full story

1 Comment
THE podcast on institutions.
Appears in episode
Brian Chau
