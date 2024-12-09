From the New World
From the New World
Jon Askonas: Propaganda to the End
Jon Askonas: Propaganda to the End

Girard, McLuhan, the Apocalypse, and the Political Theology of Babel
Brian Chau
Dec 09, 2024
Transcript

Find Jon:

https://x.com/JonAskonas

https://www.thenewatlantis.com/collections/reality-a-post-mortem

Mentioned in the episode:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Children_of_Men

https://www.amazon.com/Battling-End-Conversations-Beno%C3%AEt-Chantre/dp/0870138774

https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/for-whom-shall-we-build

https://jsomers.net/DFW_TV.pdf

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/the-win-condition/

https://claremontreviewofbooks.com/digital/the-flight-93-election/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/We_(novel)

https://passage.press/products/xenosystems

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Canticle_for_Leibowitz

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/bonus-episode-jon-askonas-on-alternate

Brian Chau
Brian Chau
