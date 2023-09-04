(Classic Episode) Jon Askonas: Politics is Downstream of Technology

Jon Askonas is a professor at The Catholic University of America and a contributor to the New Atlantis and Compact. We discuss technological change, Marshall McLuhan, why conservatism is prone to grift, Democracy, the January 6th hearings, Rene Girard, and apocalypse.

Jon Askonas:

https://twitter.com/JonAskonas

https://www.thenewatlantis.com/authors/jon-askonas

Jon’s articles mentioned:

https://compactmag.com/article/why-conservatism-failed

https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/reality-is-just-a-game-now

https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/what-happened-to-consensus-reality

https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/how-stewart-made-tucker

Mentioned in the episode:

https://hiddenforces.io/podcasts/whats-happened-to-consensus-reality-jon-askonas/

https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/the-analog-city-and-the-digital-city

https://www.dukeupress.edu/on-the-modern-cult-of-the-factish-gods