Dean Ball: DEI Comes for AI in Texas
Dean Ball: DEI Comes for AI in Texas

Plus Biden Expands AI Export Controls to Allies, and Beethoven as a Great CEO
Brian Chau
Jan 20, 2025
Transcript

Dean Ball is a research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, a non-resident fellow at the Foundation for American Innovation, and the author of the Hyperdimensional Substack.

Find Dean:

Hyperdimensional
A newsletter about emerging technology and the future of governance.
By Dean W. Ball
AI Summer
A podcast where Tim Lee and Dean Ball interview leading experts about the future of AI technology and policy.
By Timothy B. Lee

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/dean-ball-ai-is-already-highly-regulated

Mentioned in the episode:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-01-08/biden-to-further-limit-nvidia-amd-ai-chip-exports-in-final-push

https://semianalysis.com/2025/01/15/2025-ai-diffusion-export-controls-microsoft-regulatory-capture-oracle-tears/

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/jeffrey-ding-defeat-china-ai-diffusion

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/american-sovereignty-is-back

Brian Chau
