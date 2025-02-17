From the New World
Henry Oliver: The Literary Moment
Henry Oliver: The Literary Moment

Macbeth, and Why Silicon Valley is Reading the Classics
Brian Chau
and
Henry Oliver
Feb 17, 2025
Transcript

Henry Oliver is the author of The Common Reader newsletter and Second Act: What Late Bloomers Can Tell You About Reinventing Your Life.

Find Henry:

The Common Reader
By Henry Oliver

https://www.amazon.com/Second-Act-Bloomers-Success-Reinventing/dp/1399813315

https://x.com/HenryEOliver

Mentioned in the episode:

https://medicine-opera.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/D-e-Quincy-On-the-Knocking-at-the-Gate.pdf

https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/44272/the-road-not-taken

https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/The_Works_of_Voltaire/Volume_36/The_Temple_of_Taste

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Hollow_Crown_(TV_series)

https://www.amazon.com/Deceit-Desire-Novel-Literary-Structure/dp/0801818303

A futuristic AI robot depiction of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth from Shakespeare's play. Macbeth is a humanoid robot with a sleek metallic armor resembling medieval knight plating, glowing red eyes, and an imposing stance. Lady Macbeth is a cybernetic queen with an elegant but mechanical appearance, adorned with intricate circuits and a flowing, high-tech robe. The background is a dark, misty Scottish castle with neon-lit accents, blending Shakespearean tragedy with cyberpunk aesthetics.

Discussion about this podcast

