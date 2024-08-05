From the New World
From the New World
Isaac Simpson: The Aesthetics of a New America
0:00
-1:20:13

Isaac Simpson: The Aesthetics of a New America

Creative Cycles, Institutional Rot, and the Craft of Art
Brian Chau
and
Isaac Simpson
Aug 05, 2024
Share
Transcript

Isaac Simpson is a former copywriter, writer at the American Mind, and author of The Carousel newsletter.

Find Isaac:

The Carousel

Exploring the world through modern propaganda.
By Isaac Simpson

https://x.com/DisgracedProp

Mentioned in the episode:

https://americanmind.org/features/a-matter-of-taste/politics-is-not-downstream-from-culture/

https://americanmind.org/features/a-matter-of-taste/

https://americanmind.org/features/a-matter-of-taste/tv-is-always-progressive/

https://www.amazon.com/Managerial-Revolution-What-Happening-World/dp/1839013184

https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-Screen-Trade-Hollywood-Screenwriting/dp/0446391174

https://savethecat.com/

0 Comments
From the New World
From the New World
THE podcast on institutions.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Brian Chau
Isaac Simpson
Writes The Carousel Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Jeremy Carl: Who Protects the Unprotected Class
  Brian Chau and Jeremy Carl
Matt Adelstein: Probable Arguments for God
  Brian Chau and Bentham's Bulldog
Dean Ball: AI is Already Highly Regulated
  Brian Chau and Dean W. Ball
Jeremy Kauffman: The Evolution of Envy
  Brian Chau
Post-podcast Reflection: Jeremy Kauffman
  Brian Chau
Simone and Malcolm Collins - God and Anime
  Brian Chau
Perry Metzger: Announcing Alliance for the Future
  Brian Chau