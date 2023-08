Jonah Davids: The Mental Disorder and Therapeutic Order

Mental Disorder

Ives Parr - Embryo Selection for Mental Health

Listen now (70 mins) | Ives Parr is an independent scholar known for his work on the science and ethics of genetic enhancement. For the first episode of the Mental Disorder podcast, I invited him on to talk about how polygenic screening and embryo selection could be used to prevent or reduce the risk of mental illness. Ives and I discuss whether there are tradeoffs between me…