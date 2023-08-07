Aug 7 • 1HR 54M

Josh Steinman: The Cyber Precipe

Industrial Systems, Cybersecurity, Communication, National Security, and Startups

 
0:00
-1:53:50
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to From the New World to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Brian Chau
THE podcast on institutions.
Episode details
Comments

Joshua Steinman is a former Director of Cyber and Deputy Assistant to the President in the National Security Council. He is also the co-founder and CEO of Galvanick.

Find Joshua Steinman:

pwn the future

thoughts on technology and security
By Joshua Steinman

https://twitter.com/JoshuaSteinman

https://www.galvanick.com/

Mentioned in the episode:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OODA_loop

https://www.galvanick.com/post/galvanick-announces-10-million-in-seed-funding-for-its-industrial-cybersecurity-platform

https://americanaffairsjournal.org/2020/05/data-driven-defeat-information-versus-interests-in-afghanistan/

https://www.techtarget.com/searchsecurity/definition/North-American-Electric-Reliability-Corporation-Critical-Infrastructure-Protection-NERC-CIP

Share