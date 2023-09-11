Sep 11 • 1HR 57M

Marc Andreesen: The Time to Fight for AI is Now

Plus Startups, Probability Distributions, Cultural Change, and Conservatism

Brian Chau
Find Marc Andreessen:

https://a16z.com/

https://twitter.com/pmarca

Marc Andreessen Substack
Why AI Will Save The World
The era of Artificial Intelligence is here, and boy are people freaking out. Fortunately, I am here to bring the good news: AI will not destroy the world, and in fact may save it. First, a short description of what AI is: The application of mathematics and software code to teach computers how to understand, synthesize, and generate knowledge in ways simil…
3 months ago · Marc Andreessen

Mentioned on the episode:

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/economists-vs-eas-2

https://www.amazon.ca/True-Believer-Thoughts-Nature-Movements/dp/0060505915

https://mitpress.mit.edu/9780262630184/men-machines-and-modern-times/

https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/23794855/anthropic-ai-openai-claude-2

https://www.amazon.ca/Capitalist-Realism-There-No-Alternative/dp/1846943175

https://www.samharris.org/podcasts/making-sense-episodes/324-debating-the-future-of-ai

