Martin Casado: AI's Hard Limits and Open Problems

Timestamps:

1:57 Interview starts / Will there be an AI monopoly?

5:33 The Bitter Lesson

19:30 Government AI Scaling Projects

25:09 AI Agents Versus Information Theory

34:25 Little Tech and Politics

Find Martin:

https://a16z.com/author/martin-casado/

https://x.com/martin_casado

Mentioned in the Episode:

William Perry and Martin’s course at Stanford: https://web.stanford.edu/class/msande91si/slides/msande91si_course_information.pdf

US Senate AI Roadmap: https://www.politico.com/f/?id=0000018f-79a9-d62d-ab9f-f9af975d0000

Entropy bounds in Information Theory: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Entropy_(information_theory)

Martin and Ion Stoica on Little Tech and Open Source: https://www.economist.com/by-invitation/2024/07/29/keep-the-code-behind-ai-open-say-two-entrepreneurs