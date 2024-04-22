Matt Adelstein: Probable Arguments for God

Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Which Party Protects Animals?

Ron DeSantis recently came out in favor of a bill that would outlaw lab grown meat in Florida. This provides a reason to talk about something I’ve been thinking about for a while, which is the degree to which cruelty to animals is polarized across party lines, and how Democrats are preferable on this issue. Most people don’t think of this as a kind of culture war topic, but there are…