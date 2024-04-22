Find Matt:
Bentham's Newsletter
Several New Arguments For The Self-Indication Assumption
1 Only SIA accords with non-anthropic evidence And we will all go together when we go What a comforting fact that is to know Universal bereavement - An inspiring achievement! Yes, we all will go together when we go —Tom Lehrer, we will all go together when we go…
Bentham's Newsletter
Meat Is Murder
And the flesh you so fancifully fry Is not succulent, tasty or kind It's death for no reason And death for no reason is MURDER —The Smiths “Meat is Murder” Imagine that a person locked a tiny child in a cage. They cut off the child’s nose and fingers with a knife. They didn’t use anesthetic. The child was wholly unable to move for his entire life, given …
Richard Hanania's Newsletter
Which Party Protects Animals?
Ron DeSantis recently came out in favor of a bill that would outlaw lab grown meat in Florida. This provides a reason to talk about something I’ve been thinking about for a while, which is the degree to which cruelty to animals is polarized across party lines, and how Democrats are preferable on this issue. Most people don’t think of this as a kind of culture war topic, but there are…
Matt Adelstein: Probable Arguments for God