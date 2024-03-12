From the New World
Perry Metzger: Announcing Alliance for the Future
0:00
-20:01

Perry Metzger: Announcing Alliance for the Future

How AFTF started, why be optimistic about AI, and what you can do to help
Brian Chau
Mar 12, 2024
Perry Metzger is the co-founder and chairman of the board of Alliance for the Future. Perry is a computer scientist, entrepreneur, and consultant. He is the current founder and CEO of a stealth AI startup.

Brian Chau
