Post-Podcast Reflection (Marc Andreessen)

Share this postPost-Podcast Reflection (Marc Andreessen)www.fromthenew.worldCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherSep 11 • 56MPost-Podcast Reflection (Marc Andreessen)Whether Persuasian Works, The Fight to Come, and The Technical Talent Dilemma11 hrs ago1Share this postPost-Podcast Reflection (Marc Andreessen)www.fromthenew.worldCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherUpgrade to listenAppears in this episodeBrian ChauTHE podcast on institutions.SubscribeEpisode detailsCommentsListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to From the New World to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in